Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 615.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

