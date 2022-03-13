Spire Wealth Management Buys 139,362 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,362 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

