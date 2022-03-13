Spire Wealth Management Buys 984 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.72. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

