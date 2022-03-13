Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 9,392.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,977 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $108.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $112.39. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

