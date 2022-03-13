Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $182.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.88. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

