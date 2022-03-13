Spire Wealth Management Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 689.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 37,298 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

