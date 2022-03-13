Spire Wealth Management Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 369.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,498 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,205 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

