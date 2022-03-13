Spire Wealth Management Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.29 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

