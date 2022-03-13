Spire Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 155.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after buying an additional 87,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT opened at $70.18 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $67.29 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98.

