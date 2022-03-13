Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $167.90 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

