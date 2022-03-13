Spire Wealth Management Purchases 13,747 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 127.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

