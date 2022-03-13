Spire Wealth Management Purchases 3,485 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 267.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $213.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.25 and a 200-day moving average of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.30 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

