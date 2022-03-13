Spire Wealth Management Purchases 3,750 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,989,000 after purchasing an additional 296,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $121.21 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

