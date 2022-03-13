Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $436.30 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $300.93 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.48 and its 200 day moving average is $380.61. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

