Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

NYSE:GD opened at $232.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.