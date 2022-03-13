Spire Wealth Management Sells 12,275 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,883,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23.

