Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,343 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Square were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 328.81 and a beta of 2.32. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.39.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

