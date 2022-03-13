Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,365 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a market cap of $525.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

