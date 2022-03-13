Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE stock opened at $389.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.81 and its 200 day moving average is $359.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.