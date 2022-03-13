SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) Short Interest Up 68.0% in February

SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPK Acquisition by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 213,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SPK Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SPK opened at $9.89 on Friday. SPK Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPK Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPK Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.