Splintershards (SPS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $751,996.00

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $58.98 million and $751,996.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003066 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 616,231,347 coins and its circulating supply is 553,019,999 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.