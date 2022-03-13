SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $$0.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.31.
About SQI Diagnostics (Get Rating)
