SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.66).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,825 ($23.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.96) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,900 ($24.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,648 ($21.59) on Friday. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,369 ($17.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,711 ($22.42). The stock has a market cap of £17.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,596.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,612.51.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

