SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.66).

SSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.96) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,900 ($24.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,648 ($21.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £17.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,596.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,612.51. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,369 ($17.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,711 ($22.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

