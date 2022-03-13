Stably USD Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $466,345.41 and approximately $10,618.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,428,180 coins and its circulating supply is 477,841 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

