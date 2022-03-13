Stacks (STX) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003254 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $63.02 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00235952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00181729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,302,919,325 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

