StaFi Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (FIS)

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. StaFi has a total market cap of $34.82 million and $2.97 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00179241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00354050 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00052591 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007836 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars.

