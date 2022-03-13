Stake DAO (SDT) Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $722,118.27 and approximately $68,085.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Stake DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stake DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00180371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00358873 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Stake DAO Coin Profile

SDT uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Stake DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stake DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stake DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stake DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stake DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.