Standard Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $287,724.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $287,724.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.37 or 0.06618685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,805.09 or 0.99873347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.