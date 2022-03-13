Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,348,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,281. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

