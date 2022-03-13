StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 948,100 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the February 13th total of 545,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRHBF opened at $0.96 on Friday. StarHub has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

