State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,016 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.93. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.90 and a one year high of $146.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

