State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NewMarket by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NewMarket by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NewMarket by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $318.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.88. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $296.05 and a one year high of $405.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

