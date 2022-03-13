State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,109,000 after buying an additional 130,971 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after buying an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,139,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

AZPN stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average of $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

