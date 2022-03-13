State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

CAH opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

