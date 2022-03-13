State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 354.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,898 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.63 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

