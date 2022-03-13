State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 218,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $127,313,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $101.64 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

