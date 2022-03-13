State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,080 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $111.01. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

