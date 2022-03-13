State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,410 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Leidos by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 60.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

