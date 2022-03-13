State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,517 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

