State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,590 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

