State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 770 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $141.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.46. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $8,738,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

