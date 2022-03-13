Stealth Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $369.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003640 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013500 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010381 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

