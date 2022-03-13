Stellar (XLM) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $239.44 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00225576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00181903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,103 coins and its circulating supply is 24,587,653,496 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

