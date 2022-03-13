Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Steven Madden worth $34,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SHOO opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

