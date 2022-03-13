Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 13th (AGO, EQNR, IHC, LEN, MBI, MNOV, NNVC, PZZA, SB, WLK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 13th:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $67.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $13.00.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

