Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 13th (AGO, EQNR, IHC, LEN, MBI, MNOV, NNVC, PZZA, SB, WLK)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 13th:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $67.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $13.00.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

