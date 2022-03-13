Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 430.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

