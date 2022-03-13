Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,114,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $122.87 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $139.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average of $132.24.

