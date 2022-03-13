Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.43% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

QGRO stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

