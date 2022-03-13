Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.09 Million in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,955,000 after buying an additional 3,262,441 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 447,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In other news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $21.81 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of -20.38.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

